Gardaí in Granard seize €8,000 worth of cannabis plants in Moyne

Gardaí in Granard have seized a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of €8,000, following the search of a property in Moyne under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí connected to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit searched the property at approximately 5pm yesterday evening, April 15.

During the course of the search, they recovered ten suspected cannabis plants in varying stages of growth, with a value of €8,000 (pending forensic analysis). Also recovered was a quantity of cannabis for personal use.

One man in his 30s was arrested at the location for offences contrary to Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was conveyed to Granard Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal justice Act for interview.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.