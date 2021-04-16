BREAKING: Opening date confirmed for Longford vaccination centre

The Longford vaccination centre, based in Newtownforbes, is set to be opened from Monday, May 3.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross said this afternoon that the HSE confirmed the opening date at the Longford community forum meeting today.

At full capacity, the Newtownforbes centre will have ten booths, with the ability to vaccinate ten people per hour. It will be open for ten to 12 hours daily, starting with three booths.

"It will be demand driven, so people will need to register to be vaccinated," said Cllr Ross. "If there's a high demand, there'll be more vaccines and if there's a low demand, there'll be less."

What's interesting about the rollout in the Longford area is that your eircode will determine whether or not you'll be vaccinated in the Longford centre, or in a neighbouring county.

"It's good news that we have confirmation on the opening date of the Longford vaccination centre," said Cllr Ross.

"For a while there, it looked like we weren't getting one at all. It'll be open with three booths to start and as the vaccine becomes more readily available, it should see ten booths open.

"It's great to get clarity on this. It was good to finally meet the HSE and get the confirmation. It's important now that we work towards opening up the economy and getting people back to work."