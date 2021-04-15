eir seeking to erect two new telecommunications structures in Longford

Eircom Limited, trading as eir, has applied for planning permission to Longford County Council to erect two new telecommunications structures at separate locations in the county.

eir wishes to erect a 24m high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and ancillary works all enclosed in security fencing and remove the existing 15m high monopole at the eir Exchange located at Templemichael Business Park, Ballinalee Road, Longford town.



They are also seeking permission to erect a 20m high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated equipment at the eir Exchange, Barrack Lane, Granard.



Both planning applications were lodged with the local authority on April 8 and the decisions are due to be made known by June 2.