Covid-19 latest: NPHET announces new cases in Longford

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford has recorded NINE new additional cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 431 new confirmed cases.

REVEALED: New Longford vaccination centre to administer less than 800 jabs a week

Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the 9th highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has risen to 139.5 i(yesterday it was 122.3), creeping back above the national 14-day incidence rate of 132.0 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 257.8.

NPHET says there have been 57 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 31 to April 13.

Also read: Plans for multi million civic centre in Longford town

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 5 (up from 3 yesterday).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,898 (as at Monday, April 12).

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

In national figures, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday, April 13, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,105** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

204 are men / 226 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***



As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

758,763 people have received their first dose

317,453 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.