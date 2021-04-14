Plans for multi million civic centre in Longford town

Longford’s multi million euro regeneration drive has been given a further boost this week following revelations council bosses are eyeing up moves to build a state of the art civic centre in a bid to lure possible further investment to the county.

Local authority officials are seeking expressions of interest from prospective suitors to construct a new and ultra modern headquarters which could see all of the council’s administrative departments move to a new home along the county town’s so-called Camlin Quarter.

Details concerning the proposed plans come barely a month after council chiefs secured over €10m under the State’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF).

Under the plan, regeneration chiefs have set their sights on refurbishing buildings across the town while also developing a digital hub at the former Providers building on Longford town’s main street.

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty (pictured) said the announcement represented a “massive chance” to attract further, potentially lucrative private investment.

“On foot of the announcement of the massive €10m in URDF funding many asked when they were likely to see working starting,” he said, in singling out the part played by the council’s regeneration team.

“I am glad that the Council isn’t sitting still and this really is a major development for the town.”

The Leader understands the planned development of a new civic headquarters hinges on a further funding announcement due in May.

It's believed senior council figures are remaining quietly hopeful those efforts will come to fruition.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Paul Ross gave what he termed a “cautious welcome” to the planned move.

“There is a proposal in place as we (council) have three buildings that are currently being utilised,” he said.

“This plan would see those merge into one civic centre, but it is reliant upon a funding application that is being considered at the minute. But as well as the cost, we as a council also have to look at the locations like the Market Square which we may be leaving behind so I would be giving a cautious welcome to these plans.”

The closing date for expressions of interest is Wednesday, May 26.