A lovely Mother's Day bonus for Longford woman who wins Clonguish GAA lotto jackpot

Congratulations to Siobhan McGoey who won the Clonguish GAA lotto jackpot of €3,500 on Sunday, March 14, which was also Mother's Day and a lovely bonus for Siobhan.

Clonguish club wishes to congratulate Siobhan and 'happy spending'.

Siobhan is pictured receiving her cheque from Club Chairperson Tim Shanley and Club Treasurer Declan Lynch.

The Club would like to thank everyone for supporting our weekly lotto, this support is greatly appreciated and is the club's main source of fundraising. The jackpot is currently at €4,000 with €150 for match 3 also.

https://smartlotto.ie/ clonguish-gaa/ - This is the link for the club lotto, it is extremely easy to set up and this is an excellent way of supporting the club and a safe way.