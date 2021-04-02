Covid-19 latest: Almost 600 new cases nationally as incidence rate in Longford stabilises

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the 8th highest in the country.

Considering, Longford spent much time occupying positions one and two at the summit of the table, the steady decline is a positive development and here's hoping the progress can continue over the Easter weekend.

Also read: Health chiefs launch Easter appeal to public over 'dangerous' Covid-19 spread

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Thursday, April 1, there has been LESS THAN FIVE new cases in Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 178.6, down from yesterday's rate of 203.1.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 510.5, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 1 66.6per 100,000.

Also read: Former Longford GAA official and Senator disappointed with Dubs players: 'This is a hammer blow to so many who have sacrificed so much'

Four midlands counties Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Longford are the among the eight counties at the summit of 'incidence league table'.

Offaly is followed by Donegal, Westmeath, Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Laois at the top with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 73 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 19 to April 1.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,851 (as at Wednesday, March 31).

#ThrowbackThursday | Do you recognise anyone from this gallery of Granard graduation photos from the Longford Leader archives?

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February. The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 - 94 years. There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 1 April, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,187 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

292 are men and 295 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties



As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Tuesday (30 March), there have been 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

603,802 people have received their first dose

236,759 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.