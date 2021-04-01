Longford lighting up in support of Organ Donor Awareness Week

Longford County Council is among 30 county and city councils that will light up public sites in green to highlight the message that #LifeIsAGift to support the Irish Kidney Association led Organ Donor Awareness Week initiative.

Green is not just the national colour for Ireland, it is also the official international colour of organ and tissue donation, symbolising the hope organ donors provide to patients-in-need and their families.

Green is also the colour of nature, associated with sustainability and renewal. When days are dark and the future is uncertain, the green colour provides confidence and optimism.

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said, “We are delighted to be playing our part in Longford to highlight organ donation. We hope the campaign will generate lots of awareness and important conversations about people’s wishes.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross also welcomed the initiative. “This campaign is a great opportunity to generate awareness about the importance of carrying an organ donor card which could ultimately save a life.”

While ensuring compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines , the Irish Kidney Association is encouraging those within their own 5k to snap a photo of themselves outside their nearest green building or landmark in Longford and share it on social media using the hashtag #LifeIsAGift and tagging @LongfordCoCo.

Tag three or more of your friends to do the same to spread the word about organ donation. Here is a suggested post to make things easy:

Life Is A Gift, Pass It On! I'm saying yes to Organ Donation, and I'm asking @friend1 @friend2 & @friend3 to do the same! Freetext DONOR to 50050 to get your Organ Donor Card. #LifeIsAGift

By tagging the Irish Kidney Association, your social media post will be entered into a raffle to win one of 100 quality face masks. #LifeIsAGift, #Donorweek21, @irishkidneyAs on Twitter @irishkidneyA on Instagram and @Irishkidneyassociation on Facebook.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone. Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. Also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.