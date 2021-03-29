Longford TD Joe Flaherty welcomes remote working actions as part of Our Rural Future plan

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, Joe Flaherty has welcomed the new remote working actions announced as part of the Our Rural Future development plan.

Deputy Flaherty commented, “We need to enable more people to live and work in rural communities. Part of making this happen is the setting up of remote working hubs across the country. Investing in the best broadband, tech and office infrastructure in local areas is vital for this to work.

“Targeting investment in towns and villages will ensure that they are vibrant places with the right amenities to support community activity and improve the local economy.

“Incentivising the reuse of shuttered and derelict retail units and buildings on our main streets is part of this strategy."

The Longford TD added: “Moving public sector workers to remote working set-ups will help immeasurably here.”

Some of the key actions around remote working which will be delivered through Our Rural Future include: