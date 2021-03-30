Call to pilot Green Kilometre Scheme across county Longford

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council to consider introducing the Green Kilometre Scheme in Longford, which would allow individuals or groups to choose a kilometre or longer stretch of rural road or loop in their area for basic upkeep.



“The individuals or group, with the support of the Council, commit to maintain the chosen stretch of road over the course of a year,” said Cllr O’Toole.

“This will involve hedge maintenance, sowing flowers or shrubs, litter picking, and care of any heritage features etc. Perhaps the scheme could be piloted in the three Municipal Districts.”