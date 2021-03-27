Covid-19 latest: New cases as Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains sixth highest in country

According to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the sixth highest in the country.

After two successive days of recording seven new cases of Covid-19, NPHET says that in the past 24 hours there has been SIX further new cases in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 195.7, up from 185.9 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 461.8, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 159.9 per 100,000. Offaly is followed by Donegal, Dublin, Kildare and Meath at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 80 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 13 to March 26.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 5, up 1 from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,823 (as at March 25).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths reported today occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 26 March, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 233,937* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,937 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today: 309 are men and 313 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 32 years old; 308 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Wednesday (24 March), there have been 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:



529,984 people have received their first dose

202,694 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.