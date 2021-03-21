Longford Daffodil Day goes online and Irish Cancer Society is appealing for your support for the most important Daffodil Day ever

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Longford to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, as street sales and events are not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Though the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way involving street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events, there are many ways for people to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day, on Friday March 26, supported by Boots Ireland. Log on to www.cancer.ie for ways to get involved and to shop online.



Around 267 people in Longford will receive a cancer diagnosis each year and this Daffodil Day is an important chance to raise funds for services and research and to send people affected by cancer a message of support.

There are many ways for communities to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop, or making donations. Donations can be made directly to a specific Just Giving Page for Longford by clicking on http://www.just giving.com/ daffodil-day-longford



Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has provided vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Longford. Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700 and Volunteer Driver service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.



Rosemary Simmons, fundraising lead at the Irish Cancer Society, said: “The people of Longford have always been generous in their support of Daffodil Day, but this year more than ever, we need your help.



"Although we cannot take to the streets to sell Daffodils, or host coffee mornings with friends, there are still meaningful ways for communities to raise funds this year.



“Because of the additional anxieties a cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 brings, cancer patients need your support more than ever before. Please get involved with Daffodil Day, to ensure nobody in Longford has to go through cancer alone.”



The local Daffodil Day coordinator for Longford, Marie Farrell acknowledges the support of the people in Longford in previous years and urges people to continue to support Daffodil Day this year by donating on http://www.just giving.com/daffodil-day-longford



If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone:1800 200 700.