Covid-19 latest: 76 positive cases in Longford in last 14 days

For the second successive day Longford has recorded SEVEN new cases of Covid-19.

According to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the sixth highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 185.9, down from 203.1 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 451.5, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 158.1 per 100,000. Offaly is followed by Donegal, Dublin, Kildare and Meath at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 76 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 12 to March 25.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4, down 2 from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,816 (as at March 24).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January. The median age of those who died was 73 years. The age range was 57-91 years. There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 25 March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 233,327* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,327 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men and 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties



As of 8am today, 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Tuesday (23 March), there have been 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

515,800 people have received their first dose

193,548 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.