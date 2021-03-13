Revealed: Johnny’s Cottage, Ballinamuck is Longford’s Favourite Building

The beautiful Johnny’s Cottage, Ballinamuck has been chosen as Longford’s Favourite Building.

Recently, you answered our call to nominate your favourite buildings in Longford, producing a list of thirty-two different buildings notable for its rich diversity of choice.

Longford’s Favourite Building online poll was subsequently conducted on www.longfordleader.ie and you voted in your droves.

Coincidentally, your eventual winner Johnny’s Cottage topped that poll which provided us with our final shortlist as follows;

Ballinamuck 1798 Visitor Centre, Granard Motte and Bailey, Johnny’s Cottage Ballinamuck, St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford town and Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, Kenagh.

Our voting panel has since deliberated and they’ve also declared Johnny’s Cottage as the overall winner of Longford’s Favourite Building.

Johnny’s Cottage has been lovingly restored by members of the Ballinamuck Enhancement and the Ballinamuck Olde Fair committees

It is a lovely sight as you drive through the north Longford village on your way down to the '98 Bar which also has a Thatched Roof..

The Tidy Towns and Pride of Place judges have regularly lavished praise on Johnny’s Cottage.

They’ve said previously: “A restored two hundred year old cottage, impeccably painted in traditional white, was having the finishing touches put to its new, thatched roof by Leonard & Sons, thatchers from Longford and Kildare. A plaque tells us that the cottage – Johnny’s Cottage, was donated by Johnny and Linda Reilly.”

“Congratulations on the creation and continued maintenance of the biodiversity garden at Johnny’s Cottage.”

The cottage is also a focal point for Ballinamuck Fair Day activities, including storytelling, butter making demonstrations, bread making and traditional cooking.