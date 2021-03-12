3,500 visit virtual consultation room as closing date for submissions on N4 Mullingar to Longford upgrade is next Friday

The closing date for public submissions on the N4 Mullingar to Longford (Rooskey) upgrade is next Friday, March 19.

Also read: Longford company shows support for #IWD2021

Residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties are being urged to have their say on the twelve proposed Route Corridor Options which can be viewed on www.n4mullingartolongford.ie

The consultation period for this second non-statutory public consultation closes on March 19.

REVEALED: Longford electoral area has highest rate of Covid-19 infection in country

Senator Micheál Carrigy said he wished to make it clear to people that March 19 is the closing date for submissions.

“Following on from a number of queries and requests to extend the consultation date on the N4 Mullingar to Longford Route options, I would like to confirm that the consultation period will close on March 19."

The Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael Senator added, "There have been comments made previously that as this is a non-statutory deadline that submissions could be made after this date however this is not the case. I am now urging people to get their submissions lodged on or before March 19. It is possible to give their submission/observations online or by post before this date. These submissions can be as brief or detailed as people want.”

Also read: ‘Come out and fight me baldy’: tiktok fame for Edgeworthstown's @2BigLugs

The Project Team says that approximately 9000 information packs containing a letter, map and public consultation roadmap were delivered to properties located within the study area including the towns of Longford and Edgeworthstown.

They also explained, "Whilst recognising that online information could not be accessed by everyone, other options were also made available to allow people to speak directly with the Project Team. These included the facilitation of remote one-to-one meetings via telephone or video conferencing technologies (such as Microsoft Teams). The public were informed of the consultation via traditional media articles and adverts, road signs, and online methods such as emails and social media posts."

Also read: Gardaí discover shebeen at property in Loch Gowna

Senator Carrigy concluded, “I have also been advised by the project team that the Virtual consultation room has been visited over 3,500 times at this stage. In 2008 the public consultation attracted only 490 people and 550 submissions were lodged. I have been assured by Project Team that they are available to speak to people over the phone or online. I totally understand the major worry this is for the thousands of people out there who are extremely distressed in relation this process. I feel that the sooner routes are eliminated and a preferred route chosen it will ease the concerns, not for everyone, but it will ease the worry for a lot of other families.”

The public consultation format has been adapted to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions. Details and information in relation to the Route Corridor Options are being made available online through a virtual public consultation experience on the project website www.n4mullingartolongford.ie.



Feedback on the Route Corridor Options can be submitted on-line through the virtual public consultation platform or by making a submission by email or post. For further details on the Route Corridor Options see: www.n4mullingartolongford.ie or email: info@n4mullingartolongford.ie



If you do not have internet or email access contact the project team on 086 059 9895 (9am to 5pm Monday - Friday) or alternatively you can write to ROD-AECOM, Unit 23C Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Robinstown, CoWestmeath N91 V340