Longford company shows support for #IWD2021

Avery Dennison Medical Longford showed their support for International Women’s Day #IWD2021 on Monday by donating proceeds from a staff-driven quiz competition to Longford Women's Link.

LWL is a local organisation that provides education and training opportunities for women in the community.

It identifies and addresses key inequalities that prevent women in Longford from achieving their full social and economic potential.

On any given day, hundreds of millions of people are touched by the things made by Avery Dennison Medical.

Avery Dennison Medical is on a mission to create even more local jobs, enhance patient outcomes worldwide, and shape the future of the medical manufacturing industry both locally and abroad.

March 8 is recognised around the world as International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women and speak up for equality.

This year, the global IWD theme is #ChooseToChallenge, empowering us all to challenge social norms because “a challenged world is an alert world”.

This past year, everyone faced hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why Elevate, the women’s empowerment employee resource group at Avery Dennison, chose to focus their IWD celebration on challenging themselves on ways to make mental health and well-being a priority—offering employees a series of virtual events designed to facilitate well-being and challenge boundaries.

Diversity is one of Avery Dennison’s core values, and the pursuit of it indicates their commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace with a rich variety of talents and perspectives.

The company’s diverse global workforce and culture of valuing differing viewpoints are essential to their pioneering work in materials science and manufacturing.