Covid-19 Latest: No respite as more new cases reported in Longford and incidence rate still highest in country

There have been FOURTEEN new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Tuesday, March 9, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains the highest in the country for the SIXTH consecutive day.

Also read: Longford County Council planners give go ahead for construction of Kenagh housing development

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 396.3, down slightly from 403.7 the previous day.



Longford's incidence rate remains considerably higher than the national average which is 162.5.

NPHET says there have been 162 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 24 to March 9.

The county's five day moving average of cases has fallen for the second day in a row and it is now 8 (down from 9 and 12 in the previous two days).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,659 (as at March 8).

Also read: HSE announces vaccination centre for Newtownforbes GAA Centre

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th March, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

375,521 people have received their first dose

150,247 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.