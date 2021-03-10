Longford County Council planners give go ahead for construction of Kenagh housing development

Longford County Council planners have granted conditional planning permission for the construction of a housing development in Kenagh.

Kenagh Construction applied to the local authority on December 9 last for permission to develop five houses at Tailors Lawn, Kenagh.

The proposed five-house development will comprise of three 2-storey 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, one 4 bedroom 2 storey semi detached house and one 4 bedroom 2 storey detached house.

The proposed development provides for associated site services, site works and private gardens: public open space and a new vehicular access road off the R397 main road into Keenagh providing 10 number in-curtilage car parking spaces.

