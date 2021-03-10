Longford County Council planners give go ahead for construction of Kenagh housing development
Longford County Council planners give go ahead for construction of Kenagh housing development
Longford County Council planners have granted conditional planning permission for the construction of a housing development in Kenagh.
Also read: ‘Come out and fight me baldy’: tiktok fame for Edgeworthstown's @2BigLugs
Kenagh Construction applied to the local authority on December 9 last for permission to develop five houses at Tailors Lawn, Kenagh.
The proposed five-house development will comprise of three 2-storey 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, one 4 bedroom 2 storey semi detached house and one 4 bedroom 2 storey detached house.
Also read: Man arrested in Longford after caravan seized during CAB raid was found to be stolen from UK
The proposed development provides for associated site services, site works and private gardens: public open space and a new vehicular access road off the R397 main road into Keenagh providing 10 number in-curtilage car parking spaces.
Also read: HSE announces vaccination centre for Newtownforbes GAA Centre
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on