HSE announces vaccination centre for Newtownforbes GAA Centre

The HSE Midlands can confirm that vaccination centre will be located in the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Following a detailed suitability review of the proposed locations announced by the Minister for Health on February 15, 2021, HSE Estates visited locations in Offaly and Longford to undertake a suitability assessment, evaluating each against the following criteria:

  • Availability duration;
  • Internal Space Layout
  • Staff Welfare Facilities
  • Car parking & Access/Egress to site
  • Accessibility/Transport Links
  • Cost

Work will now commence on setting up the centre at the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford which will come on stream as needed and once there a dedicated workforce and available vaccine.

The HSE would like to thank those locations  who have engaged with this process to date.

There is a total of five vaccination centres identified for the Midlands Area with a capacity of between 10 to 50 vaccination bays.

The Midlands Centres are as follows:

  • Athlone Convention Centre, AIT, Athlone, Co Westmeath
  • Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
  • Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois
  • Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co Offaly
  • GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford

The HSE have administered well over half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines – that’s 10.3 doses administered per 100 of our population.