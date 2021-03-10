HSE announces vaccination centre for Newtownforbes GAA Centre
The HSE Midlands can confirm that vaccination centre will be located in the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford.
Following a detailed suitability review of the proposed locations announced by the Minister for Health on February 15, 2021, HSE Estates visited locations in Offaly and Longford to undertake a suitability assessment, evaluating each against the following criteria:
- Availability duration;
- Internal Space Layout
- Staff Welfare Facilities
- Car parking & Access/Egress to site
- Accessibility/Transport Links
- Cost
Work will now commence on setting up the centre at the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford which will come on stream as needed and once there a dedicated workforce and available vaccine.
The HSE would like to thank those locations who have engaged with this process to date.
There is a total of five vaccination centres identified for the Midlands Area with a capacity of between 10 to 50 vaccination bays.
The Midlands Centres are as follows:
- Athlone Convention Centre, AIT, Athlone, Co Westmeath
- Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
- Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois
- Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co Offaly
- GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford
The HSE have administered well over half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines – that’s 10.3 doses administered per 100 of our population.
