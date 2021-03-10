HSE announces vaccination centre for Newtownforbes GAA Centre

The HSE Midlands can confirm that vaccination centre will be located in the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Following a detailed suitability review of the proposed locations announced by the Minister for Health on February 15, 2021, HSE Estates visited locations in Offaly and Longford to undertake a suitability assessment, evaluating each against the following criteria:

Availability duration;

Internal Space Layout

Staff Welfare Facilities

Car parking & Access/Egress to site

Accessibility/Transport Links

Cost

Work will now commence on setting up the centre at the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford which will come on stream as needed and once there a dedicated workforce and available vaccine.

The HSE would like to thank those locations who have engaged with this process to date.

There is a total of five vaccination centres identified for the Midlands Area with a capacity of between 10 to 50 vaccination bays.

The Midlands Centres are as follows:

Athlone Convention Centre, AIT, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co Offaly

GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford

The HSE have administered well over half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines – that’s 10.3 doses administered per 100 of our population.