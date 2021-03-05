Longford's Backstage Theatre and Shawbrook Dance Trust to receive €298,000 Arts Council funding

The Arts Council has allocated €298,000 in Arts Centres and Strategic Funding to county Longford as part of a €130 million investment nationally.

Backstage Theatre, Longford and Shawbrook LD Dance Trust are to receive €237,000 and €61,000, respectively.

Making the announcement of funding to 148 organisations, the Arts Council said, "Artists and arts organisations are being supported throughout the country in 2021 and their work will lead and inspire Irish society as we recover from the pandemic."

With its exchequer grant increased to €130 million, the government agency for funding and developing the arts said that while the sector was suffering disproportionately in the health crisis, hundreds of artists and practitioners were planning and already making great art for the public to experience in the months ahead.

The Council said that in addition in the weeks ahead, it would award around €10.7 million to arts organisations through its Arts Grant Funding programme; €2 million in smaller festivals in almost every county from its Festivals Investment Scheme; and a range of other supports for arts organisations struggling to survive the Covid-19 pandemic. For individual artists there will be some €10.5 million in bursaries; €5.6 million through a new Agility Award; as well increased funding for commissions and projects.

