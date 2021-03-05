Recognition for Longfordians during Covid-19

Members of Longford Municipal District have supported a proposal to write letters of recognition to Seán and Mary Hussey and to Lalin Swaris for lifting the spirits of people in Longford during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Peggy Nolan spoke up at last week’s meeting to note that “these are people who, for no recompense, just decided to raise our spirits”.

“Things have been very, very hard for everyone since the onset of Covid and it has brought out so many ordinary people who have reacted to it in extraordinary ways.”