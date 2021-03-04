Covid-19 latest: Longford positive cases in double digits once again

Longford has recorded SEVENTEEN more new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Wednesday, March 3, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains the 2nd highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 376.8, down slightly from 379.2 the previous day. The national average is 190.2.

The only county with a worse incidence rate than Longford is Offaly on 400.2 per 100,000 population.

NPHET says there have been 154 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 18 to March 3. The county's five day moving average of cases is 16.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,596 (as at March 2).

NATIONAL

Nationally, NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 39 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

It says 10 of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January while three occurred in 2020. One further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 0 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,396 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am, Thursday, March 4 there 460 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, of which 107 are in ICU. There were 26 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, March 3, the HPSC has been notified of 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 221,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.* (*denotification of 2 confirmed cases.)

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 236 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

Median age is 31 years old

Covid-19 cases are still being confirmed in all counties. NPHET highlighted 207 in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national 14 day incidence per 100 k population is 190.2 on the back of 9057. However, the 7-day incidence is about half that at 88 per 100k. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 536 a day.

On the vaccination front NPHET said that, as of March 1, 446,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

303,550 people have received their first dose

142,924 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.