Covid-19 latest: NPHET reports further cases in Longford as incidence rate remains stubbornly high

Longford has recorded TWELVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Tuesday, March 2, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains the 2nd highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 379.2, down slightly from 396.3 the previous day. The national average of 199.4.



The only county with a worse incidence rate than Longford is Offaly on 402.8 per 100,000 population.

NPHET says there have been 155 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 17 to March 2.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,581 (as at March 1).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 25 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 deaths occurred in March,13 occurred in February and 6 in occurred January or earlier.

There has been a total of 4,357 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 2nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 566 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 221,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

280 are men / 284 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

233 in Dublin, 37 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 24 in Westmeath and the remaining 217 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 489 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 28th February, 439,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 297,899 people have received their first dose

• 141,883 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory. However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals. We need to keep up our guard against the B117 variant of COVID-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible.

“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of COVID-19.”