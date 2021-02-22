Late Maureen Mulvey was a lovely lady and a great supporter of all Carrickedmond parish activities

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon on Wednesday, February 10 of Maureen Mulvey (née Kennedy), Ballintubber, Carrickboy, Longford.

Maureen, who was predeceased by her husband Brian, was known locally as a lovely quiet woman and she was always happy to stop for a chat.

Maureen reared her family with her late husband Brian by working hard on the family farm in Ballintubber.

In her younger days she enjoyed been a member of the local ICA guild and always was a great supporter of all parish activities.

She will now be sadly missed by all who knew her but especially by her loving family who took great care of Maureen during recent years when she could no longer move freely from home without care.

Sympathy is extended to her daughter Marion, sons Michael and Kevin, daughters-in-law Catherina and Michelle, and son-in-law John, grandchildren Conor, Sean, Caoimhe, Brian, Cormac and Eadaoin, sisters Breda, Eileen and Kathleen and brother Eamonn, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass for family only took place in the Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond on Saturday, February 13 followed by burial in the local cemetery.

May she rest in peace.