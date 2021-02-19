Two Longford companies among finalists for prestigious awards

Two Longford companies, N & E Precision Engineering and John Stone Fine Foods, are among 43 companies that have been selected as finalists, from 15 different counties and across 9 categories for the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021.

N & E Precision Engineering, Longford is a finalist in the manufacturing category (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI.

John Stone Fine Foods, Longford is a finalist in both the food & drink (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia; and Exporter of the Year (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, categories.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.



“The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts” commented Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel.

She added, “The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their 17th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners who since 2015 have created over 73,000 jobs. The 266,400 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce and these awards aim to promote excellence, achievement and innovation amongst these companies in all sectors and parts of the country. The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business."



An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is Patron of the Awards, stated that: “The SFA National Small Business Awards are very important, particularly as we live with Covid 19. We need agility, flexibility and adaptability in the midst of the global pandemic and there is no better entity than a small business to demonstrate these characteristics.”

The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association for one year.

The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by the 2013 Overall Winner, Megazyme International Ireland).