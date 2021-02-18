Longford gardaí seize half a dozen vehicles in clampdown on uninsured drivers

Longford gardaí have seized half a dozen vehicles in recent days, with the drivers in each instance all having no insurance.

Via the official Garda Twitter account, An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) revaealed that the Longford Roads Policing Unit seized four vehicles on February 17, all for having no insurance. Proceedings are to follow for all drivers involved.

There was another tweet that highlighed how Longford RPU were on patrol in Longford when they stopped a car and the driver was found to be uninsured on the vehicle and was on a non-essential journey. The vehicle was seized with proceedings to follow.

Longford RPU also seized the vehicle of an uninsured driver in Augnacliffe.

