Longford Roads Policing Unit detect uninsured and speeding drivers in Aughnacliffe

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Roads Policing Unit detect uninsured and speeding drivers in Aughnacliffe

Longford Roads Policing Unit detect uninsured and speeding drivers in Aughnacliffe

The Longford Roads Policing Unit has detected an uninsured and a speeding driver in Aughnacliffe in recent days.

WATCH: A top class version of the Jerusalema Challenge from Kiernan Milling Granard

On Wednesday they seized the vehicle of a driver on a learner permit who was unaccompanied by a qualified driver. The driver had no Insurance, tax or NCT and a court appearance is to follow.

While on Tuesday they issued a fixed charge penalty notice to a motorist fter they were detected driving at 89kms in a 50km zone.

Also read: Putting the bus in business - a century serving Longford