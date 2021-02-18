Longford Roads Policing Unit detect uninsured and speeding drivers in Aughnacliffe

The Longford Roads Policing Unit has detected an uninsured and a speeding driver in Aughnacliffe in recent days.

On Wednesday they seized the vehicle of a driver on a learner permit who was unaccompanied by a qualified driver. The driver had no Insurance, tax or NCT and a court appearance is to follow.

While on Tuesday they issued a fixed charge penalty notice to a motorist fter they were detected driving at 89kms in a 50km zone.

