Covid-19 latest: More new cases in Longford as transmission of disease remains extremely high

For the past two days, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), show that Longford has recorded 18 new cases of Covid-19 (nine each day).

The average cases over five days in Longford is now 6 per day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate is down to 244.7 per 100,000 people (it was 266.7 two days previously) on the back of 100 cases in the past two weeks.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate remains the 12th lowest rate in the country. The 14-day incidence rate in Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon is also lower than it is in Longford.

National

NPHET also reported the national figures on new cases and deaths in its Friday report. It says that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these deaths, 21 occurred in February and two occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

NPHET says there has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*4 deaths denotified).

As of 8am Friday, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, February 11, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means there has been a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**2 cases denotified).

Of the cases notified today 453 are men and 466 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old.

NPHET highlighted 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

It also said that as of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. This includes 158,904 people who have received their first dose and 89,380 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the transmission rate is still very high.

“We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home,” he said.

NPHET The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.