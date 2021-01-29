Covid-19 downward trajectory continues across Longford’s three electoral areas

The latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, illustrates that the downward trajectory of cases and of the 14-day incidence rate of the virus in each of Longford’s three electoral districts continues to fall.



In the 14 days covered by the data, from January 12 to January 25, it shows that there have been 159 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.

The breakdown of those cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 80

Ballymahon municipal district 36

Granard municipal district 43



In the four previous 14-day periods measured (January 5 to 18 ; December 29 to January 11; December 22 to January 4 and December 15 to December 28), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 274, 381, 198 and 41, respectively - (Longford 113, 143, 84 & 26, Ballymahon 103, 142, 60 & 10 & Granard 58, 96, 54 & 5).



Considering the number of positive cases has fallen by 115, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the three electoral areas has accordingly come down with by far the biggest decrease coming in the Ballymahon electoral area.



In Ballymahon municipal district the 14-day incidence rate is 254.4 for the current period under review. It was 749.0 during the previous spell (January 5 to January 18).



The 14-day incidence rate in Longford and Granard municipal districts also fell from 704.2 and 543.4, to 498.6 and 402.8, respectively.

Local electoral area breakdown of Covid-19 cases in County Longford

Cases Incidence Rate

Longford 80 113 143 84 26 498.6 704.2 891.2 523.5 162.0

Ballymahon 36 103 142 60 10 254.4 749.0 1,000.3 423.9 70.7

Granard 43 58 96 54 5 402.8 543.4 899.4 505.9 46.8



* Figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub

Note: Latest Data in GREEN covers 14 days; Jan 12 to Jan 25

Figures in ORANGE relate to; Jan 5 to Jan 18

Figures in BLACK relate to; Dec 29 to Jan, 11

Figures in RED relate to; Dec 22 to Jan 4

Figures in BLUE relate to; Dec 15 to Dec 28