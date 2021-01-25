Gardaí issue 14 fines to 'boy racers' in Longford who flouted Covid-19 regulations at the weekend

No less than 14 youths were issued fixed pay notices of €100 by gardaí on Friday and Saturday nights for breaching Covid-19 regulations, the Leader has learned.

Gardaí caught the "boy racers", all aged between 18 and 22 years, in three different locations of Longford town - the N4 Axis, the Battery Road and on Dublin Street where one vehicle was parked in a disabled spot.

Over the two day period, gardaí found all 14 youths who were fined to be in breach of a number of public health guidelines, including non-essential travel.

A standout incident, gardaí said, was a vehicle with five young people inside, none of whom were from the same household, and none of whom were wearing masks.

All 14 of the young people who were fined were from county Longford, gardaí noted, but were outside of their 5km travel radius when they were fined.

Elsewhere in the county, following concerns that large crowds were visiting north Longford amenity, Cairn Hill, last week, gardaí conducted a number of patrols in the area over the weekend.

No fixed payment notices were issued for alleged breaches of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons over the weekend.

Local gardaí did, however, issue information notices on a number of cars parked in the vicinity of Cairn Hill, explaining the current restrictions which are in place.

Similar patrols were conducted at Leebeen Pak, Derrycassin Woods and in Edgeworthstown at the weekend but gardaí in the area have confirmed high levels of compliance.

Gardaí continue to adopt the approach of the four Es: Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce as a last resort, in respect of the current public health regulations and guidelines.