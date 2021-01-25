100th Anniversary commemoration of Clonfin Ambush during War of Independence in Longford will be broadcast online

As we approach the 100th Anniversary of the famous Battle of Clonfin (February 2) and in order to follow Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 a virtual Commemoration Ceremony is being recorded and will be broadcast on Sunday, February 7 at 3pm.

This recording will go on Youtube channel of Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services.

It will also be available on the Facebook page Decade of Centenaries Longford.

Mairead Ni Chonghaile will organise a premiere on Facebook where a notification appears and the recording will be scheduled to go live at 3pm on Sunday, February 7.