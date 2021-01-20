Covid-19 latest: Eleven new cases in Longford as Dr Tony Holohan warns' we cannot underestimate highly infectious nature of disease'

Longford and Leitrim remain the counties with the second lowest and lowest 14 day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country, on 516.2 and 468.1 per 100,000, respectively.

Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon recorded the least number of new Covid-19 infections according to this evening's latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There is eleven new cases in Longford, 12 in Roscommon and 6 in Leitrim.

From January 1 to January 19, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 418 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is 516.2 per 100,000 population on the back of 211 cases in the past fortnight (Jan 6 - 19).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,208 (1,197 as at Monday, January 18 plus the eleven announced today by NPHET).

Nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 58* deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years.

There has been a total of 2,768** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET also reported that there are more than 200 people in ICU units at hospitals around Ireland where nearly 2,000 people are also being treated after infection.

NPHET announced that there was 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 179,324*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the nation cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of the disease.

“The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

“If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with," he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.