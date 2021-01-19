UPDATE: Gardaí charge Longford man (30s) over alleged €20k digger theft

A Longford man is to appear in court later this morning after being charged in connection to the alleged theft of a €20,000 digger on the outskirts of the county town over the weekend.

As first revealed by the Leader yesterday evening, gardaí arrested and detained a man after the heavy goods machine was allegedly taken along the Ardagh Road during the early hours of Saturday morning.

BREAKING: Man (30s) arrested over alleged theft of €20k digger in Longford

In the aftermath of extensive garda enquiries, the digger was discovered on Monday evening and a man was arrested close to the scene.

He was detained at Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The Leader understands detectives charged the man, who is from the Longford town area, at around 11pm last night.

He is due to appear before Judge Seamus Hughes at a sitting of Longford District Court later today.