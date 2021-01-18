BREAKING: Man (30s) arrested over alleged theft of €20k digger in Longford

A man in his late thirties has been arrested this evening by detectives investigating the alleged theft of a digger from the outskirts of Longford town at the weekend.

The man, who is from the Longford town area, is currently being detained at Longford garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It comes after a New Holland Kobelco digger was reported stolen from the Ardagh Road area on the outer fringes of the county town during the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Detectives managed to retrieve the machine's serial number and carried out extensive enquiries over the weekend, culminating in this evening's arrest.

The Leader understands the suspect in custody is well known to gardaí but not for theft related offences.

He can be held for a period of 24 hours before being either charged or released.