Almost 400 Longford workers added to PUP figures as lockdown restrictions hit home

Close to 400 people in Longford have been added to the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) register over the past two weeks as the country returns to Level 5 lockdown.

Approximately 2,263 people are in receipt of the Government led fund from today (January 5), up from 1,879 on December 22 last.

The number is still some way shy of the 4,500 who were out of work at the virus' peak back at the beginning of May but indicate how retailers have once again been affected by blanket closures since Christmas.

“It has been a really difficult Christmas period for people who lost their employment due to the move to Level 5 restrictions," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

“As anticipated we have seen a significant increase in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since 22nd December.

“Every county has seen the number of people applying for PUP increase over the past two weeks and, similarly, there has been an increase in every sector applying for the payment over this period.