Six new Covid-19 infections in Longford

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight Monday, December 28, the HPSC has been notified of 1,546 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This is the highest daily total nationwide since the pandemic started - and over 250 higher than the previous highest total of 1,296 two days ago.

There were six new cases in Co Longford.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 749 (743 as at Sunday, December 27 plus the six announced today by NPHET - see table below).

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford remains the third lowest in the country.

The Longford incidence rate is 100.3 (up from 88.1 the previous day) per 100,000 population on the back of 41 new cases in the past two weeks. The rising 14-day national incidence rate is 245.6 (up from 220.1 the previous day) per 100,000.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (as at Dec 27)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................743..................+1.............................100.3 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................299.................+4...............................90.5 per 100,000

Cavan....................2,441.................+28............................246.8 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,041..................+10.............................117.7 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,655................+12.............................136.3 per 100,000

There is now a total of 88,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,213 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

757 are men / 788 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

444 in Dublin, 203 in Cork, 111 in Louth, 87 in Limerick, 85 in Donegal and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 411 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 47 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme. To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions. The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of COVID-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives. Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community. You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said: “It is really great to see the COVID-19 vaccination programme commence today following the specific training for this significant vaccination programme. Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient centred approach to the programme.

“Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients. It is vital however to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out.”