Positive Covid-19 case prompts immediate closure of Longford retail store

Longford retailer Spirit Clothing has announced this evening (Monday, December 28) that it is closing both their mens' and ladies stores with immediate effect following confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, released via their Facebook page, Spirit Clothing indicated that ‘it took this swift action’ in the interests of ‘the wellbeing of customers and staff’.

The retailer believes the closure will be for three to four days and that they will update customers across their social media platforms.

Spirit Clothing has been praised widely on social media for their prompt response to the situation.

One person commented: “Well done for taking the necessary precautions. Speedy recovery to your staff member.”

Another posted on Facebook: “Speedy recovery to your staff member. Well done on the prompt action.”

Also read: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford is third lowest in country

Spirit Clothing stated: “We will be in touch with any of our customers who used our click and collect service to give them further information on collecting their purchases. Our regular shipping services will remain as normal with maybe an extra day's wait for deliveries.

“Again, we would like to thank all our customers for their patience and really appreciate the support we have received.

“The Spirit Clothing online sale continues with up to 50% off on SpiritClothing.ie

“Any queries contact Spirit Clothing on 043 33 48687 or info@spiritclothing.ie “