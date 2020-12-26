Two kayakers located as Lough Ree RNLI respond to Storm Bella emergency call

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew located two kayakers following a short lake and shoreline search of the inner lakes of Lough Ree this afternoon (St Stephen's Day, Saturday, December 26).

The two men had departed Coosan Point at lunchtime and the alarm was raised by a member of the public when the kayakers had not returned to their car some 90 minutes later.

The Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched in Force 7 winds just after 3pm.

Under the helm of Emmet Devereux the volunteer lifeboat Tara Scougall began a search of the inner lakes and spotted the two kayaks ashore near Portaneena.

In a follow-up shoreline search one of the volunteer lifeboat crew located the two kayakers safe and well.

Following the search volunteer lifeboat helm Emmet Devereux asked all lake users ‘to double check weather forecasts for the entire duration of their trip on the water’.

