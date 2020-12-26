Longford man appears at special court sitting charged with 'seriously' assaulting female partner

A Longford man has appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court charged with an alleged serious assault on his female partner, the Leader can reveal.

The 35-year-old was brought before the court this morning following an alleged disturbance at a house in the Ardnacassa area during the early hours of St Steohens' Day.

It's understood the victim sustained a number of facial injuries and was hospitalised as a result.

Garda sources have confirmed they attended the scene of an alleged 'serious' assault and formally launched an investigation into the incident.

The man was arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning on foot of a reported domestic disturbance before being charged with an alleged Section 3 assault on the woman.

In the wake of this morning's special sitting, the man was granted bail subject to a number of strict conditions and is due to reappear at a later sitting of Longford District Court in the new year.