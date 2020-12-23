Longford author nearing target in Christmas fundraiser

This Christmas as we all go about shopping and getting ready for Christmas, local author John Connell is asking people not to buy his book, but to instead make a small donation to his fundraiser to buy a cow for a village in Africa.

With the help of more than 70 online donors, John has so far managed to raise almost €1,500 of his €1,900 goal at the time of going to print.

“Bothar are a wonderful Irish charity and provide livestock and training for developing communities in Africa,” said John.

“If all my readers donated just one euro we would be able to afford to buy one in calf heifer for a community. As a farmer I know the value a cow can bring. They helped put me through school and with the writing of the cow book changed my life.

“Let’s try and save another family. And bring some Christmas cheer to those less fortunate.”

Bóthar enables families and communities worldwide to overcome hunger and poverty and to restore the environment in a sustainable way. To do this, they specialise in improved livestock production and support related training and community development. Bóthar also educates the public in Ireland about global poverty.

Anyone wishing to donate to John’s fundraiser can do so via Facebook by searching the Cow Man Christmas Appeal.

Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the charity.