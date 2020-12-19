Bingo! Longford player lands €5,000 Christmas cash boost from €0.50 punt

A punter in County Longford is thanking their lucky stars after their Christmas budget was boosted by a four-figure windfall in the blink of an eye this weekend.

The anonymous player took a €0.50 punt at the Bingo in a BoyleSports shop on Saturday afternoon, picking numbers 4, 8, 9, 26, 29 and 41 to be six of the 49 numbers drawn.

Also read: St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford to feature in final Shine Your Light of 2020 on Sunday

€50,000 was up for grabs from their small stake if the selections were the first six numbers called and while that dream was dashed, a significant consolation was soon on the way. In an incredible turn of fortune, six out of the first seven numbers called were exactly the numbers they had picked out.

The stunning burst of luck meant they walked out of the shop richer to the tune of a tasty €5,000.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There’s never a bad time to land a €5,000 payout from a €0.50 punt, but to do so right before Christmas must be particularly satisfying. We send huge congratulations to our Longford customer on their big win and wish them happy spending.”