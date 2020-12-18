St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford to feature in final Shine Your Light of 2020 on Sunday

St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford will feature in the final Shine Your Light of 2020.

RTÉ in association with the Creative Ireland Programme is calling on Ireland to shine a light on Sunday, December 20 at 8.30pm to create an important, national moment of solidarity, on the eve of the 2020 winter solstice.

This is the third in a series of national moments of togetherness organised by RTÉ, with millions of people participating by shining a light in their windows, at their doorsteps or within their communities using a candle, lantern, torch or Christmas lights to mark important milestones for the nation.

Shine Your Light will bring people together safely to mark the rebirth of light and new beginnings.

The final Shine Your Light of 2020, will reflect and remember those we have lost this year and also look to the future with hope on the eve of the solstice.

Local authorities have been invited to join in with this initiative by lighting buildings or public areas in deep yellow on December 20.

St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford has been chosen by RTE to be one of five images from across the country which will feature on the programme on Sunday night.