Doubts cast over independent chair for Longford's new anti-crime body

A government led decision to appoint an independent chairperson to front up a new anti-crime steering group has been labelled as a further “dumbing down” of local democracy.

Longford is one of three locations across the country chosen for the setting up of a Local Community Partnership Project by Department of Justice officials.

The aim of the move is to encourage those counties selected draw up local plans to prevent crime in their own areas.

However, at last week's meeting of Longford County Council, elected members questioned the rationale behind a decision to appoint an independent chairperson.

Cllr Seamus Butler, who raised the topic in a notice of motion, said the logic in Department representatives handpicking a non political chairperson was highly questionable.

“At least as chair of the JPC, I am accountable to my fellow councillors. Who is an independent chairperson brought in from the outside (accountable to?” Cllr Butler asked.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan offered up an almost similar take on the group's finer workings.

“It's a swipe on the very ethos of local government,” she said.

“It's another little hacking away at the elected members and the authority that is given to us.”

Cllr Nolan urged her council colleagues to set in train a “plan b” and called for a letter to be sent to the Association of Irish Local Government-the national body which represents county councillors across the country.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said the measure was indicative of a wider move to dilute powers away from local authorities and its elected personnel.

“I think this sets a very dangerous precedent by unelected officials who are drawing this up and it's another dumbing down of democratically elected members,” he said.