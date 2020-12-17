Further sentence for man who robbed Ardagh Post Office

A former Dublin hurler currently serving a prison sentence for robbing over €13,000 from Ardagh Post Office in October last year, has been sentenced to five months concurrent for a number of dangerous driving charges.

Alan Coyne, Ballinaree Cottage, Edgeworthstown, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court last Tuesday, charged with dangerous driving after he took the car of a lady within the post office on October 16, 2019.

The charges were adjourned, pending the outcome of Mr Coyne’s Circuit Court appearance earlier this year, where he was sentenced to five years in prison, with the final two years suspended.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the prosecution, explained to the court that Mr Coyne was pursued by gardaí in Carrickboy where he drove at a speed of 150km/hr through a 50km/hr zone.

“There was busy traffic in the area at the time,” Sgt McGirl explained.

On his way towards Edgeworthstown, Mr Coyne was observed overtaking an articulated lorry on a continuous white line while he was going around a bend.

He then attempted to take another bend at high speed before losing control, causing the vehicle to overturn, narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle.

A demand was made for his insurance, which Mr Coyne failed to produce.

“He was sentenced to five years with the final two years suspended and a compensation order was put in place,” said solicitor, Fiona Baxter, referring to two sums of €4,000 to be paid to two women who were victims during the robbery.

“This was appalling driving. One of the worst cases I’ve ever heard,” said Judge Hughes handing Mr Coyne a five month sentence to be served concurrent to the existing sentence.

Mr Coyne was also disqualified from driving for six years. No fine was imposed.