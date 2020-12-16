Longford's Aoife Carberry brings festive cheer to the airwaves with Christmas FM

Longford presenter Aoife Carberry is one of the many volunteers who are devoting their time on-air to radio station, Christmas FM.

Aoife says working with Christmas FM combines two of here greatest hobbies; writing, and Christmas. "I started with Christmas FM in 2017 and I am honoured and excited to be part of the team."

A Library Assistant, a Gaeilgeoir, a Journalist, and a semi-professional Christmas Enthusiast, Aoife adds, "My bitmoji has worn a Christmas Tree since 2017, and I single-handedly ensure that Michael Bublé receives royalties from his Christmas album all year round."

Her favourite Christmas songs are Shakin Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ or ‘Feels Like Christmas’ by The Feeling.

Aoife says her Favourite Christmas Food is 'The Christmas Day evening turkey sandwiches', her Favourite Christmas Movie is 'Elf' and her Favourite Christmas Tradition is 'Board games with my family and dressing up on Christmas morning'.

Christmas FM began broadcasting on Saturday, November 28 and will continue right through the holiday season on FM and online.

Seen by many as the official soundtrack to the festive period, Christmas FM plays round-the-clock Christmas tunes, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill every single day in the run up to Christmas, while raising much needed funds for a charity partner.

Christmas FM wants to “Give the Gift of Home” this year by raising over €200,000 which will go directly to ALONE, the Christmas FM charity partner for 2020.

This year Christmas FM aims to raise funds to enable ALONE to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland enabling them to live happily and independently in their own homes and communities, as there is no place like home – especially at Christmas time.

Christmas FM is celebrating its 13th year on air this year and, since it began broadcasting, has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities.

The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and listener donations will go directly to ALONE. Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post are premier FM sponsors for 2020 and the radio station broadcasts from the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, who have kindly given the studio space for free.

Christmas FM is broadcasting live on FM, online at www.christmasfm.com and on Virgin Media Channel 900. Find out all the ways to listen at https://christmasfm.com/ listenin/.

Garvan Rigby, Co-Founder of Christmas FM, says: “This is our thirteenth year on-air and we’re thrilled to have Aoife Carberry volunteering with us on air this year. We are beyond delighted to have reached this mark and want to thank each and every one of our listeners who have supported us and in turn, supported each of our chosen charities. We would like to thank Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post who have come on board as premier FM sponsors for 2020. We cannot wait to give the gift of home this Christmas and raise well over €200,000 for ALONE.”

The main radio frequencies for Christmas FM are Dublin City and County 105.2FM, Cork City, part County 106.7FM, Cork North, part County 87.7FM, Cavan 99.4FM, Galway City, part County 87.9FM, Kildare North 88.1FM, Kilkenny City 104.3, Letterkenny 105.7, Limerick City 105.5FM, Midlands North 101.6FM, North East 104.2FM, Sligo town 95FM, South East 103.8FM, Tralee / Killarney 105FM, Waterford City 105.9FM, Wicklow North 99.5FM, Wicklow South 106.6FM, and Ennis/Clare 105.2FM.