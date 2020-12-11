BREAKING: Local woman (50s) killed in N5 road crash between Longford and Scramogue Cross

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of a fatal road accident on the main N5 outside Longford which has claimed the life of a female pedestrian.

It's understood the tragedy occurred at around 6pm.

The victim, aged in her early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed for a post mortem.

It's understood she is also from the Scramogue area.

The road itself is closed off to traffic for the night pending a forensic collision investigation in the morning.

It is the second fatality to take place on the same stretch of road in as many weeks.

Strokestown mother of two Grainne Dockery was tragically killed in a road accident on December 4 last.

She was laid to rest on Wednesday.