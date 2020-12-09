Festive Christmas performances with Longford's Backstage Theatre

This year has seen us all turning to online methods of entertainment where a trip to the theatre is not possible and Christmas will see no changes to that layout. But that doesn't mean there isn’t plenty to enjoy.

Backstage Theatre in Longford are thrilled to be bringing some festive cheer directly into the living rooms of families across Ireland and further afield this Christmas.

Treat the little ones in your life to these beautiful shows from two of Ireland’s leading theatre companies. Why not even arrange a watch party with loved ones who live abroad so you can all share the Christmas magic at the same time – complete with hot chocolate from the comfort of your cosy couch!

A Christmas Carol is Aaron Monaghan and Bryan Burroughs’ playful, physical storytelling, stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ much loved novella.

Devised straight from Dickens’ classic text, the two award-winning actors - dressed in snazzy suits - play all the characters at break-neck speed using an array of colourful hats, scarves and an Ikea coat-rack!

The famous cautionary tale tells the story miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by ghosts who take him on a journey through his past, present and future one fateful Christmas Eve.

This production is funny, ever-so-slightly spooky, utterly heart-warming and features a surprise special guest appearing as Tiny Tim...

Push back the couch, it’s time to jingle bells and rock around the Christmas tree. Branar in association with the Town Hall Theatre present Rockin’ Christmas Rhymes live from the Black Box in Galway.

A musical treat for all the family with a merry mix of festive favourites and rocking rhymes performed by a fantastic five-piece band. This festive feel-good live music show ho ho will have all the family jiving all the way!

According to the Sunday Business Post this is “a lively show that will please family audiences of all generations”.

A Christmas Carol from Livin Dred Theatre Company will be streaming from 11am on Saturday, December 12, suitable for ages 7+, with a cost of €8 per device/household.

Rockin Christmas Rhymes streams on Sunday, December 20, from 3pm for ages 2+ with a cost of €10 per device/household.

Ticket buyers will be sent a link to the performance 30 minutes before start time. Both shows are 45 minutes long and will be available to view for ticket holders until 10pm on the night of the performance.

It will also be possible to pause the streams if you need to top up the hot chocolates!

Tickets for both shows are available now on backstage.ie.