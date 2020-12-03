Hefty fine for drug driver who gave false name to Longford garda

A man who drove under the influence of cocaine and cannabis has been given a number of fines with four months to pay following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Robert Matieska, 1 Kenny’s Flats, Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, was also charged with giving gardaí a false name when stopped.

Gda Enda Keane, in his evidence to the court, explained that he was conducting a late night alcohol checkpoint on February 14, authorised by Inspector Dave Jordan, when he stopped a red Vauxhall Astra.

“I spoke to the driver and he gave his name as Shahid Khan. He didn’t have a licence or an insurance cert. He nominated to produce these at Roscrea Garda Station,” said Gda Keane.

“I informed him we were carrying out alcohol testing and at 11.39pm, I made a requirement for him to produce a specimen of oral fluid.”

Gda Keane explained that he noticed the accused’s eyes were red and bloodshot and, following a positive test for cocaine and cannabis, arrested him and conveyed him to Longford Garda Station.

At the station, Gda Keane ran some checks and discovered that the man had given a false name and that his real name was Robert Matieska. He was charged with providing a false name.

A nurse was called to the station to take a blood sample from Mr Matieska. The results that came back confirmed 8.6 nanograms of cannabis and 25.9 nanograms of cocaine per litre of blood.

The court heard that Mr Matieska has 22 previous convictions, 13 of which were for road traffic offences.

Having heard the evidence, Judge Marie Keane handed down a fine of €200 with four months to pay and disqualified Mr Matieska for two years for having no insurance.

She also disqualified and fined him €250, with four months to pay, for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

A charge for failing to produce a driving licence was taken into consideration, while Mr Matieska was fined a further €200 with four months to pay for providing Gda Keane with a false name when stopped.