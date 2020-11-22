Longford Sports Partnership and Longford GAA urge people to get involved in the 4 FOR 4 Parish Walking Challenge

Longford GAA and Longford Sports Partnership want to help bring people together to improve their physical and mental health. So they have set the people of Longford the 4 FOR 4 Parish Walking Challenge.



The 4 FOR 4 challenge is encouraging the people of your parish to complete four walks each week of 4k distance for four weeks from Monday, November 23 to Sunday, December 20.



Longford GAA and Longford Sports Partnership are asking each GAA Club and Parish in Longford to support the challenge by encouraging people to get involved.



The club with the most participants to get involved and with the furthest average time walked per participant will receive a prize for their club. There will also be spot prizes for individuals.



How you can get involved

Sign up to the STRAVA fitness App, search and follow Longford Sports Partnership on STRAVA and join your own club team. When you record your walk on STRAVA on your phone it will automatically load with your club.



Alternatively, you can take a photo of your walk on your fitness tracker or App and email it to sports@longfordcoco.ie