Gardaí in Longford investigate two violent incidents

Gardaí have launched two separate investigations following violent incidents in Longford town and Granard last weekend.



The first, involving the alleged robbery and assault of a man in Longford town by a gang of teenagers, took place last Friday evening and just yards from St Mel's Cathedral.



The 18-year-old victim, who the Leader understands was only in the country a matter of weeks when attacked, was hospitalised with facial injuries after a gang of four youths allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone.



Gardaí were on the scene in minutes and swiftly managed to arrest three suspects.



They were questioned and later released without charge ahead of a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



The Leader understands a fourth male youth remains at large with searches continuing this week in a bid to track down his whereabouts.



Separately, gardaí in Granard are pressing ahead with enquiries into a suspected car ramming incident last Sunday afternoon.



It's understood two cars collided along Barrack Street in the centre of the town at around 2:30pm before taking off at high speed.



The Leader has seen video footage of the incident showing a number of men appearing to jump out of one of the vehicles as the row unfolded in front of onlooking shoppers.



Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway into what has been described as a 'public order' incident.